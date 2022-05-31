Villager snatches key from golf cart operated by DUI suspect at Morse Gate

A Villager snatched a key from a golf cart operated by a drunk driving suspect at the Morse Gate at County Road 466.

Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was driving the golf cart at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard and was swerving “all over the roadway,” and in and out of the golf cart lane that runs parallel with Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A Villager was following Vodar who “drove in circles” out of the golf cart lane “with no regard for the oncoming traffic.” He almost hit several other golf carts, too. Vodar’s golf cart hit a sign, causing slight damage and then stopped near a tree. The Villager who had witnessed his dangerous driving snatched the key from Vodar’s golf cart and handed it to the attendant at the Morse Gate. Law enforcement was summoned to the scene.

It appeared the Chicago native had been drinking. A deputy attempted to question Vodar, who told him to, “Talk to my lawyer.”

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .260 and .264 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

In 2019, Vodar pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence with property damage. He lost his driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.