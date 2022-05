Villagers for Trump will host an upcoming Meet the Candidates event.

The event is set for 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. June 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature local and state candidates. Light refreshments will be served.

You can register to attend the event at this link: https://villagersfortrump.org/trump-event/meet-the-candidates/