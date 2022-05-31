84.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Windmill and water tower need to be replaced at Brownwood

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would like to see the water tower and windmill replaced. It is what make’s Brownwood, Brownwood!  I enjoyed watching the windmill spin with the wind!

Sandy Zawistoski
Historic Side of The Villages

 

