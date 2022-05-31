Windmill and water tower need to be replaced at Brownwood

To the Editor:
I would like to see the water tower and windmill replaced. It is what make’s Brownwood, Brownwood! I enjoyed watching the windmill spin with the wind!
Sandy Zawistoski
Historic Side of The Villages
