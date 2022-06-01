Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

To the Editor:

The Daily Sun had a special section recently with a list of about 2,200 homeowners delinquent in their 2021 tax payments. This shows how many people here are severely affected by rising local taxes and homeowners insurance.

The Legislature did nothing to control the rising homeowners insurance rates when they passed the bill and the governor signed it into law last week. Insurance rates will keep going up for the next 12-18 months. And the homeowners caught in this grip of rising local taxes and insurance rates will pay a heavy price.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere