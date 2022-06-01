87.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Homeland Security slaps hold on three Chileans nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

The Department of Homeland Security has slapped a hold on three Chileans nabbed on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The trio had been traveling in a black 2013 Nissan Murano with a temporary Texas tag on Tuesday night on I-75 when they were pulled over after a check revealed the temporary tag had been assigned to a 2021 Toyota Tundra pickup, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During the traffic stop, the trio claimed they were heading to Disney World in Orlando and said they had procured the “rental” vehicle in Los Angeles. They presented Puerto Rican driver’s licenses that turned out to be fake.

A trooper who is a native of Puerto Rico and speaks Spanish was called to the scene of the traffic stop to translate. He found that none of three had Puerto Rican accents and could not answer basic questions about Puerto Rico.

Chilean suspects
Roberto Omar Fernandez Martinez, Ashly Dominik Fernandez Sondova and Fabian Ignacio Ceo Martinez, from left.

They eventually admitted they are from Chile and had been in the United State for a few months. All three were charged with possessing counterfeit driver’s licenses. They were identified as:

• 39-year-old Roberto Omar Fernandez Martinez.

• 18-year-old Ashly Dominik Fernandez Sondova.

• 18-year-old Fabian Ignacio Ceo Martinez. He had been driving the vehicle and was arrested on a charge of driving without a license.

All three were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Their vehicle was towed from the scene.

