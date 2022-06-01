Jean Pennella Florio, died peacefully of natural causes on May 22, 2022 at the age of 99,(just months short of her 100 birthday), in the Villages, Florida where she resided the past few years.

Jean is survived by her daughter Nancy and son in law James Focht of Dagsboro, Delaware and daughter Rosemary Padin of The Villages, Florida, her three loving grandsons and granddaughter, Greg Padin and Mark Focht of NY, NY and Matthew Focht and Julie Focht of Gaithersburg Maryland. She was blessed to know and is survived by her four great grandchildren; Jantzen and Griffin Focht and Tyler and Emerson Focht as well as numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased in death by her husband of 49 years, Alfred Carl Florio.

Jean was born on November 21,1921 to Rocco and Gertrude (Powell) Pennella in Greenwich, CT and went to Greenwich Public schools. Before her marriage to Alfred, she was employed by Lifesavers in Port Chester and the Barbizon Modeling Agency in NY. After that, she was a homemaker and involved with volunteer activities at the girls school, Academy of Our Lady of Good Counsel , White Plains NY as well as at both Greenwich Hospital and United Hospital in Port Chester.

Her family and friends will remember her as a classy woman, strong in her opinions, a good cook if there was a crowd, and one who loved her family, including extended family of friends. Her door was always open.

The family is grateful for the hospice care given to Jean in her last earthly days and would like memorial contributions to be made to The Vitas Care Connection, 6909 Old Highway 441, Suite 105, Mt. Dora, Florida 32757 or Don Bosco Food Bank, 22 Don Bosco Place, Port Chester, NY 10573.