Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Judge OKs busy travel plans of Villager convicted of pointing gun at neighbor

By Staff Report
Carl Joseph Iannazzo

A judge has signed off on the busy travel plans of a Villager convicted of pointing a gun at his neighbor.

Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 66, had been arrested March 7, 2021 after pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at the chest and stomach of his neighbor from the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

He was sentenced this past Friday in Sumter County Court to 42 months of probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He could have faced up to five years behind bars.

Court documents show that on the same day of sentencing, Judge Mary Hatcher granted a motion approving four trips that Innazzao has scheduled in the coming months. In the motion, Iannazzo’s attorney claimed her client had prepaid for the trips with his wife to be taken in the remaining months of 2022:

• The Iannazzos apparently flew out the day after sentencing to attend his grandson’s high school graduation and nephew’s wedding in St. Louis. They plan to be there until June 20.

• Iannazzo will then travel to his sister-in-law’s retirement party in Folly Beach, S.C.

• Iannazzo will be heading to Vermont from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5 for the 25th anniversary of his annual golf trip.

• The couple will be back in St. Louis in November for his daughter’s wedding.

After the gun incident, Iannazzo moved out of the Rhett Villas, where he had lived along with the resident whom he pointed the gun at during the apparent road rage incident.

Iannazzo and his wife purchased their home in the Rhett Villas in 2019 for $197,200. They sold it in May 2021 for $239,000. That same month, they purchased a home on Henry Loop across from the Everglades Recreation Center, south of State Road 44. They paid $497,000 for that home. The motion to travel also revealed that Iannazzo recently sold his home in Missouri.

