Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Man heading to prison for sex with underage girl at villa in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Russell James Stiles

A man is heading to prison for having sex with an underage girl at a villa in The Villages.

Russell James Stiles, 28, on Tuesday in Sumter County Court was sentenced to 15 months in state prison.

He had been arrested in 2018 after alleged sexual activity with a teen he met on the dating website, Plenty of Fish. The New York native picked her up at her place of employment and took her to his home at 2269 Whisper St. in the Rainey Villas where he engaged in an “unlawful act of sexual activity on two separate and distinct occasions with the juvenile female,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office began investigating and conducted recorded interviews with both Stiles and the 16-year-old. He was arrested on two counts of sexual assault. He was also charged with utilizing a two-way communications device in order to facilitate a felony.

Stiles was given credit for 42 days already served in jail.

