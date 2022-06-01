Villager arrested after crashing into Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner.

Terry Waldbeesor, 75, who provided a local address of 555 Gibson Loop and was driving on a Virginia driver’s license, had been at the wheel of a red 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plates when he struck a red 2012 Cadillac shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Watercrest Independent Living and Assisted Living on County Road 466 in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He drove away from the crash without reporting it.

Waldbeesor had been at the facility visiting his wife, but he had been “yelling and screaming at her,” the report said. Staff at the facility suspected Waldbeesor was intoxicated and asked him to leave. He announced they would be going to the Bob Evans restaurant next door. Waldbeesor had his son walk his wife to the restaurant, while Waldebeesor decided to drive over, which is when the crash occurred.

A deputy attempted to talk to Waldebeesor at the restaurant, however, he was “very agitated and angry.” He was asked about the crash in the Watercrest parking lot, and admitted he struck the Cadillac. However, he dismissed the damage as a “ding.”

Waldbeesor produced a Virginia driver’s license and indicated he had moved to The Villages more than a year ago. The deputy asked Waldbeesor why he had not obtained a Florida driver’s license.

“I don’t know,” he said.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .137 and .136 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $3,000.