85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...

Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With all the gun violence that has taken precious lives of children the past decade, or two, it seems there is much more argument about the description of the guns that have been used, than the pain caused by the loss of a precious child. I, too, elect now to continue the discussion about rifles: Who cares about the word “automatic?”
Point is, disturbed teens have used fast firing rifles to inflict life-ending trauma upon families. What is needed are politicians that have the guts to say “Manufacture and sales and use, of rifles with fast-firing capabilities, should be outlawed for the general public, and for use only via our military people”. This will be a hard sell to our general public, as the first discussions will be about our Second Amendment rights. However, as long as we have individuals with sick minds, that continue this carnage, it will never end, as long as the potential perpetrator has access to, or is successful in confiscating, tools of his choice, to implement his heinous act.

Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the delinquent tax rolls published recently in The Villages Daily Sun and contends they tell a not-so-sunny story. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe is not leading this nation anywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the “Free State of Florida” offers his thoughts on President Biden’s leadership.

We must protect the pollinators

A reader from West Palm Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need to stand up for the pollinators before it’s too late.

Can’t people see the damage Biden is doing to our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details President Biden’s many failings and wonders how any American can still support him.

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, details his concerns about safety in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos