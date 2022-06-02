Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

To the Editor:

With all the gun violence that has taken precious lives of children the past decade, or two, it seems there is much more argument about the description of the guns that have been used, than the pain caused by the loss of a precious child. I, too, elect now to continue the discussion about rifles: Who cares about the word “automatic?”

Point is, disturbed teens have used fast firing rifles to inflict life-ending trauma upon families. What is needed are politicians that have the guts to say “Manufacture and sales and use, of rifles with fast-firing capabilities, should be outlawed for the general public, and for use only via our military people”. This will be a hard sell to our general public, as the first discussions will be about our Second Amendment rights. However, as long as we have individuals with sick minds, that continue this carnage, it will never end, as long as the potential perpetrator has access to, or is successful in confiscating, tools of his choice, to implement his heinous act.

Hugo Buchanan

Lady Lake