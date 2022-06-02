Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant woman

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on a pregnant woman.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County where a pregnant woman had “tears in her eyes, a shaky voice, a bruise on her forehead, and swelling on her right cheek,” according to an arrest report. She was not cooperative and claimed she had been in a verbal altercation with 28-year-old Brandon Tate Willman. She said no violence had occurred. The woman was pregnant.

Willman, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, had blood on his sleeve, but claimed the blood was from a small cut on his finger he had sustained at work.

A criminal history check revealed that Willman had been convicted of battery in 2016 in an incident which occurred at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Willman was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated battery on pregnant woman. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.