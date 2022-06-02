85.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Robert Angelo Brozzetti (Bob) of The Villages, (Santiago) FL passed away on May 28, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on March 7, 1938 in Old Forge, PA. He grew up in Johnson City, NY where his family owns and operates Brozzetti’s Pizza. In addition to working in the restaurant with his family, Bob kept a paper route and played accordion in a band with his two brothers.

Bob graduated in 1955 from Johnson City High School, Johnson City, NY as Valedictorian and President of his class. Bob graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, where he met the love of his life, Joan Gotis, and was a member of the Sigma Delta Fraternity. Bob worked for IBM as Systems Program Engineer Manager, in Owego/Endicott, NY for 27 years before retiring in 1993.

Anyone who knew Bob knows how busy he liked to be. After moving to The Villages in 2006 with his wife, Joan, he established and maintained a small computer service dedicated to helping others with their computers. Bob was always happy to help others.

Bob was actively involved in The Villages Italian and Greek Clubs and St. Paul’s National Catholic Church in Belleview, FL. He was an avid golfer, achieving many proud hole-in-ones. He was also a member of the Masons.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Gotis Brozzetti, married 58 years, mother Ida Lipperini Brozzetti, father Alfred Brozzetti, and brother Eugene Brozzetti.

He is survived by one brother, Aldo Brozzetti (Pat); two daughters, Palma Brozzetti and Lori Brozzetti Carella; five grandchildren: Gregory Allen, Benjamin Allen, Jaime Allen, Kirsten Carella McCrary (Tyler), and Loren Carella; 4 great grandchildren: Waylon Matthias, Clarence Allen, Emelia Allen, and Ace Allen and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at 1:30PM on Thursday June 2nd at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Highway US-441, Lady Lake, FL with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to St Paul’s National Catholic Church, Belleview, FL https://www.stpaulfl.com to General Church Fund or to American Association for Cancer Research. www.aacr.org.

