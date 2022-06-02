Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

To the Editor:

I just know that this opinion will be frowned upon by many of the closed minded, opinionated, right wingers here. But, here goes.

The hideous, inhumane, senseless, war that they have started, is the single biggest threat to humankind ever. They are systematically destroying an independent, sovereign, nation. Ukraine is referred to as the bread basket of Europe. The grains and sunflower oils, etc. are extremely vital to much of the world. Russia is destroying grain stores, and the conflict is destroying crops and cropland. Much needed produce can’t be shipped to hungry nations, because of the brutal Russian control of the Black Sea ports.

Moreover, climate changes are having a profound effect on crop growing, in much of the rest of the world. These two factors don’t bode well for the future. There is already food shortages in many places. This war and the climate are poised to cause calamity and widespread starvation. We are going to be affected here also. We are flirting with disaster.

I clipped this blurb below from Mother Jones. Please take heed. Humanity needs to get busy addressing these issues.

“Back in February, Russia invaded Ukraine, turning Europe’s main wheat-growing region—a key source of grain and cooking oil for the Middle East and Africa—into a war zone. Global food prices had already been rising steadily for a year, pushed up by supply chain snarls brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The war sent them soaring anew, to the highest levels since 1961, when the United Nations began tracking. On top of this, global public-health authorities warn that weather extremes related to climate change are wilting crops and shrinking harvests in alarming ways—setting the stage for what could be the worst hunger crisis in generations.”

Terry Blatchley

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens