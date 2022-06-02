Villager’s son arrested at Publix with 124 grams of marijuana

A Villager’s 22-year-old son was arrested with 124 grams of marijuana at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza.

Jake Thomas Bledsoe, who lives in the Village of Hawkins, was found to be in possession of marijuana when he was spotted in the wee hours Thursday in the breezeway of the supermarket, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy who initially approached the North Carolina native, asked Bledsoe for his name. He repeatedly said he wanted a lawyer and would not provide his name. When his identity was determined, the deputy learned that Bledsoe was free on bond after a pair of arrests earlier this year.

Bledsoe had been arrested in March when he was found in a car at a Brownwood restaurant. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills. While he was free on bond in that arrest, Bledsoe was arrested in connection with an earlier event in which he was caught on surveillance at the Wildwood Smoke Shop allegedly stealing two marijuana grinders and a multi-colored torch lighter.

As a result of his arrest at Publix, Bledsoe was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,500.