85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...

CDD 4’s public safety liaison to answer questions in session Monday evening

By Staff Report
Supervisor Mark Hayes
Supervisor Mark Hayes

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes will host this month’s Question & Answer meeting being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Hayes is also CDD 4’s liaison to the Villages Public Safety Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The board also appointed him to attend meetings regarding The Villages Independent Fire Rescue District, so he will be able to answer general questions on the topic.

For nearly five years, CDD 4 has been providing these informal evening meetings to ALL residents for the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions and address rumors.

For safety reasons, chairs will be spaced apart in the room and masks are encouraged, but not required.

For more information: Call CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin at (352) 750- 5395; or send an Email to: [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

A reader from Lady Lake, writing in a Letter to the Editor, argues that children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds.

Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the delinquent tax rolls published recently in The Villages Daily Sun and contends they tell a not-so-sunny story. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe is not leading this nation anywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the “Free State of Florida” offers his thoughts on President Biden’s leadership.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos