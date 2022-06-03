CDD 4’s public safety liaison to answer questions in session Monday evening

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes will host this month’s Question & Answer meeting being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Hayes is also CDD 4’s liaison to the Villages Public Safety Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The board also appointed him to attend meetings regarding The Villages Independent Fire Rescue District, so he will be able to answer general questions on the topic.

For nearly five years, CDD 4 has been providing these informal evening meetings to ALL residents for the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions and address rumors.

For safety reasons, chairs will be spaced apart in the room and masks are encouraged, but not required.

For more information: Call CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin at (352) 750- 5395; or send an Email to: [email protected]