Joan Patricia Salhaney (nee Glynn) , age 85, passed into Heaven on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home in The Villages, Florida.

Joan was born November 30, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of James and Mary (Rupinski) Glynn. Joan attended St. James Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School in 1954. She had a long career with Michigan Bell Telephone Company, from which she retired.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Salhaney, and her four brothers; James, Edward, Richard (Pat) and Thomas. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be scheduled later.

Joan will be missed by her many neighbors in The Villages and her dog Shannon, who was her constant companion.