Lady Lake Police Department adds new golden retriever to force

The Lady Lake Police Department has added a K-9 golden retriever to the force.

The new dog, named “Fast,” specializes in tracking of missing persons and narcotics detection. A “meet and greet” for the new K-9 has been scheduled for 10 a.m. June 9 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Earlier this year, the Lady Lake Commission agreed to accept the donation from the Moritz Foundation to help pay for the K-9 and its training. The Moritz Foundation “feels strongly that the dog will be an asset to the lives of the elderly population by being a prime tool in searching for those that may wander off due to dementia-related symptoms.”