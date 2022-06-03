88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, June 3, 2022
People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I love my country, and I respect our flag, especially this past weekend when I remembered my Uncle Bill Whalen who made the ultimate sacrifice in WWII.
I, also respect Gabe Kapler’s (San Francisco Giants) guts to take a public stand in support of needed changes in America, on the same weekend that former President Trump was the keynote speaker in support of guns at the NRA convention.
I firmly believe in the Second Amendment, but I do not believe that putting assault weapons in the hands of sick bastards who mow down innocent children has any part in interpreting the intentions of our founding fathers. Stand up America! Take your own public stand in the voting booth. Vote out the cowards who have no original thoughts. Vote out the politicians who offer thoughts and prayers after a school massacres instead of trying for concrete solutions that put an end to these senseless atrocities. MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT.

Jeanne Whalen
Village of Hammock at Fenney

 

