83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...

Silver Alert issued after Villager fails to return from Publix at Colony Plaza

By Staff Report

A Silver Alert has been issued after a Villager failed to return from a trip to Publix at Colony Plaza.

Mildred Elaine Vazquez, 77, of the Village of Liberty Park, left at about 5 p.m. Friday bound for Publix in a white Kia Rio hatchback with the license plate DSH5I.

Mildred Elaine Vazquez went missing on Friday
Mildred Elaine Vazquez went missing on Friday.

She has been diagnosed with dementia and has had memory issues.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds and has white sandy hair. Her eyes are blue. She was last seen wearing a black and orange long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and blue shoes.

If you see her, call local law enforcement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

A snowbird describes a struggle with a roof at his home in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident contends that people need to show up and vote when it comes to guns.

Stop complaining about little white cross and go back north

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who lodged the complaint about the little white cross should hang their head in shame and head back north.

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos