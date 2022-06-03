Silver Alert issued after Villager fails to return from Publix at Colony Plaza

A Silver Alert has been issued after a Villager failed to return from a trip to Publix at Colony Plaza.

Mildred Elaine Vazquez, 77, of the Village of Liberty Park, left at about 5 p.m. Friday bound for Publix in a white Kia Rio hatchback with the license plate DSH5I.

She has been diagnosed with dementia and has had memory issues.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds and has white sandy hair. Her eyes are blue. She was last seen wearing a black and orange long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and blue shoes.

If you see her, call local law enforcement.