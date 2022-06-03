88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a snowbird in The Villages.
Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs.  A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation.  I agreed and he climbed on the roof.  He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced.  I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster.  A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage.  A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
When I got to Florida this year I contacted several insurers.  I was told they would not write a new policy if the roof was older that 10 years old.  I was in an extreme bind and what was worse roofing companies had a long lead time. I chose a roofer from Ocala that seemed honest and had been in business for some time.  I was given quotes from several and this was a quote I could live with.  I was given a quote with another that was $8,000.00 higher.  I could afford $19,000 but I am sure others in The Villages will be hard pressed to pay for some of the larger homes.  I have written Governor DeSantis of this situation, but have heard back.  I am afraid there could be a lot of fraud if Villagers do not check with several roofers. Several insurers ask me to call back when i had the new roof.

Monty A. Ganshorn
Bridgeport at Lake Miona

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident contends that people need to show up and vote when it comes to guns.

Stop complaining about little white cross and go back north

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who lodged the complaint about the little white cross should hang their head in shame and head back north.

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

A reader from Lady Lake, writing in a Letter to the Editor, argues that children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos