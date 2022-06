To the Editor:

OMG! A small, maybe 10-inch cheap wood painted white, given for free from the Knights of Columbus. The person complaining should hang their head low and get the heck back up north. I consider this a religious hate crime. Just try and touch mine!

What about the extremely tacky landscaping loaded with birds and statues which are not in compliance? This is not New York or Los Angeles.

Mary Alice Lynch

Village of Sabal Chase