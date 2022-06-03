Suspended driver in truck with Georgia plates arrested in Lake Panasoffkee

A driver with a suspended license at the wheel of a truck with Georgia plates was arrested in Lake Panasoffkee.

Rogelio Junior Martinez, 25, was driving the white truck Thursday night on County Road 470 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning tail lamp. During a traffic stop, Martinez advised he had a Georgia driver’s license, but admitted it was not valid. A check confirmed his Georgia license has been suspended.

Martinez was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.