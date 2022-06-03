Villager with long history of arrests lands back behind bars after skipping court date

A Villager with long history of arrests landed back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Mark Muldoon, 58, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was picked up on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a charge of battery. At the time of the arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2021, Muldoon was arrested after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone. In 2020, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square. Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to a police officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square. Muldoon already had a long list of arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.