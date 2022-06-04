84.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Lady Lake commissioners will reconsider plan for apartments at town square

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake commissioners on Monday night will reconsider The Villages’ plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents attended the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioner Ed Freeman joined Commissioner Paul Hannan and Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.

However, within days of that meeting, Commissioner Freeman contacted the town’s attorney and admitted he had misgivings about his vote.

“I voted no at the last commission meeting because of the emotion in this place. It was a bad vote and I am not ashamed to admit it,” Freeman said at the May 16 commission meeting.

He said the taxpayers of Lady Lake should not pay for a lawsuit that could potentially cost up to $500,000 “because of an argument with the Morse family.” He said the town, which was sued by The Villages last year, would have little to no chance of prevailing in the lawsuit.

“They have every right to build apartments,” said Freeman, a resident of Water Oak.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

