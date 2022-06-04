84.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Longtime restaurant family celebrates opening of new McDonald’s in The Villages

By Staff Report

A big crowd turned out Saturday for the grand opening of the new McDonald’s at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

It was a proud moment for Mark and Rebecca Babalian, owners of the new McDonald’s restaurant, which has been warmly welcomed by Villagers south of State Road 44.

McDonalds at Magnolia Plaza
The new McDonald’s is located at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

“We’ve been a part of this community for many years and love the relationships we’ve built with our customers,” said owner/operator Rebecca Babalian. “We’re proud to open the doors of this new location and are so excited to be a part of the area’s continuing growth.”

OwnerOperator Rebecca Babalian celebrating the Grand Opening with Cupcake the Clown from Clown Alley 179
Owner/operator Rebecca Babalian celebrates the grand opening with Cupcake the Clown from Clown Alley 179.

The Babalians, who have been in the restaurant business for more than two decades, also own and operate the McDonald’s restaurants at Buffalo Ridge Plaza and Colony Plaza. This marks their fifth restaurant in Central Florida.

With an obvious understanding of how to have fun in The Villages, the Babalians invited the members of Clown Alley 179 to the grand opening. The clowns offered face painting and balloon art as well as insisting on photographs with a special McDonald’s opening day frame.

Donna and Jimmy Cunningham Village of Hammock of Fenney with Cupcake the Clown
Donna and Jimmy Cunningham of the Village of Hammock of Fenney have their photo taken by Cupcake the Clown.

Donna and Jimmy Cunningham of the Village of Hammock of Fenney could not turn down Cupcake the Clown who insisted on a photo. Cupcake put down the camera long enough to step into the frame with Rebecca Babalian.

Kathy and Timothy McDaniel visited McDonalds with their dog Mango
Kathy and Timothy McDaniel visited McDonald’s with their dog Mango.

The new McDonald’s will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

