84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...

Medicare issuing new cards to residents of The Villages after data breach

By Staff Report

Medicare has issued new cards and numbers to some people in The Villages due to a data breach.

The new numbers are effective Monday and a letter advises those who received them to destroy their old cards. It is not clear how many people were affected.

Due to the large number of Medicare recipients, The Villages is a focal point for possible fraud.

The letter does not indicate the problem with the old cards, but a Medicare employee confirmed that the action was taken due to a data breach.

A woman wrote on social media that she was told the new cards were a scam, but several people responding to her post wrote that they had called Medicare and confirmed the cards were legitimate.

Information about the new cards can be found by contacting Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends the ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty.

No American needs an assault weapon

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that no American needs an assault rifle.

They were both wrong

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Ed McGinty and the woman he was feuding with should both be banned from their local pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

A snowbird describes a struggle with a roof at his home in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident contends that people need to show up and vote when it comes to guns.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos