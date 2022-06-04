Mildred Philpott, 100 years old, passed away on May 28, 2022 in The Villages, FL. Mildred was a widow, wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, and great GREAT grandma. Why does heaven have to be so far away?

She was a believer and a lover of Jesus. She was a devoted mom, loving grandma, spirited great grandma, and a cheerful great great grandma. She was a true role model of what it means to mother. Family was in the very center of her heart and it radiated from her core. She loved us well, laughed with us often, and reminded us how truly loved we are. GG worked hard for everything she had. Her dedication and commitment throughout life did not go unnoticed. She taught us there will always be room for ice cream, it’s okay at times to say it how it is, and that family is everything. The color lavender, tulips, iced tea, a sweet treat, tea towels, your famous cow cookie jar, Granny’s ice cream, coffee brewing in the morning, cold beer with pizza, and a family road trip will be simple life reminders of her.

She spent the last part of her life being loved in a way that made her feel so special and so important. She felt like she was living in a dream she would say. She made memories daily with her family in the Florida Sunshine. We all will miss so much about her—the tightness of her hugs, her constant reminder that she loves ALL of us (even though we all believe we are her favorite—sometimes you could take a guess by who’s photo was on display), wondering where her glasses are, her giggle, her ideas… all of it.

Our hearts are sad for us but oh what a glorious day it is for her. We can hear her saying “Oh, don’t cry over me.”

A Family Memorial will be held at a later date in Des Moines, Iowa.