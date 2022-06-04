84.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 4, 2022
No American needs an assault weapon

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Absolutely no reason that assault weapons should remain on sale in the United States.
No one needs an assault weapon let alone without background checks and a 10-day hold. Taking away assault weapons is not taken away the Second Amendment. When are we going to wake up how many innocent people have to be killed before we say enough is enough? There were 213 mass murders in 145 days. What is wrong with us? I am so disgusted with the direction that our country is going in. No matter what party, we are all involved in table talk but nobody is taking a stand.

Sandra Walver
Village of Lynnhaven

 

