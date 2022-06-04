Summerfield man who turned hose on woman jailed after resisting arrest

A Summerfield man who turned a hose on a woman was jailed after battling law enforcement officers who attempted to arrest him.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday to a home after 33-year-old John Lee Cronin sprayed a woman with a garden hose after he had asked her if he could take a drink from it, according to an arrest report. She was covered with water when deputies arrived on the scene.

Cronin, who has a previous criminal history in Baltimore, Md., pulled away from deputies who attempted to take him into custody. Deputies were forced to subdue him with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.

He was arrested on three counts of battery and two counts of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $20,000 bond.