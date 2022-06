To the Editor:

Regardless of one’s political affiliation, it is undisputed that Mr. McGinty violated a judge’s order banning him from going to the pool. He has proven that he does not think rules (orders) apply to him. In order to continue the “cooling off” period I believe he should continue to be banned from the pool for the original time period. Maybe he will finally “get it”!

Ron Lebeuf

Village of Hillsborough