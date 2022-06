Timothy A. Ellis, 56, of Summerfield, Florida passed away May 27, 2022 at The Ted and Diane Brandley House Summerfield , Florida. He was born on May 3, 1966 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Dorothy (Rifenburg) Ellis.

Timothy is survived by a son, Timothy Ellis Jr; a daughter, Lora Ellis; three sister, Darlene Sites, Donna Heath, Terry Daniels; two brothers, Dale Ellis and Thomas Ellis; and several nieces and a nephew.