Villager to lose driver’s license after intoxicated trip to dog’s veterinarian

A Villager will lose her driver’s license for a year after an intoxicated trip to her dog’s veterinarian’s office.

Laura Ellen Gelinas, 55, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year.

Gelinas had driven her maroon GMC sport utility vehicle on Valentine’s Day to Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital at Pinellas Plaza. Witnesses said Gelinas had been in the veterinarian’s office with a wine glass in her hand, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Gelinas told police she had taken her dog to the veterinarian’s office because it was suffering from a “chronic illness.” She said she had stepped over to Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria and “had a glass of wine.” She declined to participate in field sobriety exercises.

When preparing for the breathalyzer test, Gelinas was asked how she was feeling.

“Drunk, like I’ll blow a .12,” she said.

She provided breath samples that registered .313 and .303 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 2014 in Kansas.

She purchased her villa in 2020 for $240,000.