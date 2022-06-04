84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...

Villager to lose driver’s license after intoxicated trip to dog’s veterinarian

By Meta Minton
Laura Ellen Gelinas
Laura Ellen Gelinas

A Villager will lose her driver’s license for a year after an intoxicated trip to her dog’s veterinarian’s office.

Laura Ellen Gelinas, 55, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year.

Gelinas had driven her maroon GMC sport utility vehicle on Valentine’s Day to Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital at Pinellas Plaza. Witnesses said Gelinas had been in the veterinarian’s office with a wine glass in her hand, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Gelinas told police she had taken her dog to the veterinarian’s office because it was suffering from a “chronic illness.” She said she had stepped over to Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria and “had a glass of wine.” She declined to participate in field sobriety exercises.

Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital at Pinellas Plaza
Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital at Pinellas Plaza.

When preparing for the breathalyzer test, Gelinas was asked how she was feeling.

“Drunk, like I’ll blow a .12,” she said.

She provided breath samples that registered .313 and .303 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 2014 in Kansas.

She purchased her villa in 2020 for $240,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends the ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty.

No American needs an assault weapon

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that no American needs an assault rifle.

They were both wrong

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Ed McGinty and the woman he was feuding with should both be banned from their local pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

A snowbird describes a struggle with a roof at his home in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident contends that people need to show up and vote when it comes to guns.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos