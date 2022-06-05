78-year-old Villager sentenced on child pornography charges

A 78-year-old Villager has been sentenced on charges he possessed child pornography.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 20, 2020 served a search warrant and arrested John Thomas Nolan at his home at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas. He was taken into custody on multiple charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The Queens, N.Y. native was living alone in the villa he purchased in 2012 for $142,100. He still owns the villa.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Nolan pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years probation.