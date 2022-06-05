91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 5, 2022
type here...

Couple playing George and Martha Washington to speak to SAR group in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host re-enactors of America’s First President and First Lady, George and Martha Washington, at their 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 meeting. The SAR meets at Captiva Recreation Center.

George and Martha Washington are depicted by Bill and Cara Elder from DeLand.  Their program for SAR will cover the eight years they served as President and First Lady. They also have developed ten other presentations based on the life of George and Martha Washington. During each program, George and Martha take turns describing the events of the time.

Cara and Bill Elder play Martha and George Washington
Cara and Bill Elder play Martha and George Washington.

The Elders retired from teaching in Pennsylvania public schools in 1999, and then after 10 years, retired from Florida public schools in 2009.  Bill taught high school history for a total of 32 years; Cara taught Computer Applications and elementary. As she explains it, she was a “draftee of history.” After researching the Washingtons, Cara developed a new respect for our nation’s history. Today Bill and Cara enjoy traveling all over the United States as historic interpreters and 18th Century re-enactors who depict life in colonial times. They have given presentations at schools, colleges, museums, and historical societies. Bill Elder is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), and Cara is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The Villages Chapter of SAR welcomes all visitors to their meetings on the second Saturday of each month.

 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Can’t we keep politics out of it?

A Village of McClure resident pleads with fellow residents to keep politics out of some otherwise pleasant daily interactions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents are already paying higher amenity fees so family should replace windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that residents are already paying higher amenity fees and the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Ed McGinty should find a place where he can be happy

A resident of the Santo Domingo Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that Villager Ed McGinty should find a place where he can be happy.

The ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends the ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty.

No American needs an assault weapon

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that no American needs an assault rifle.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos