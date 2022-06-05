Couple playing George and Martha Washington to speak to SAR group in The Villages

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host re-enactors of America’s First President and First Lady, George and Martha Washington, at their 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 meeting. The SAR meets at Captiva Recreation Center.

George and Martha Washington are depicted by Bill and Cara Elder from DeLand. Their program for SAR will cover the eight years they served as President and First Lady. They also have developed ten other presentations based on the life of George and Martha Washington. During each program, George and Martha take turns describing the events of the time.

The Elders retired from teaching in Pennsylvania public schools in 1999, and then after 10 years, retired from Florida public schools in 2009. Bill taught high school history for a total of 32 years; Cara taught Computer Applications and elementary. As she explains it, she was a “draftee of history.” After researching the Washingtons, Cara developed a new respect for our nation’s history. Today Bill and Cara enjoy traveling all over the United States as historic interpreters and 18th Century re-enactors who depict life in colonial times. They have given presentations at schools, colleges, museums, and historical societies. Bill Elder is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), and Cara is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The Villages Chapter of SAR welcomes all visitors to their meetings on the second Saturday of each month.