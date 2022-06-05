Residents are already paying higher amenity fees so family should replace windmill and water tower

To the Editor:

The water tower and windmill in Sumter were originally placed there to add an aesthetic touch to the area by the family. If they wish to continue that aesthetic element to the square then it should be incumbent on them to pay for the replacement as it serves no other purpose.

With amenity fees continuing to rise and the cost of other services in TV, do not place another burden on we, the residents, to pay for another feature that has absolutely no benefit for us. (only the family).

Please let this idea die!

Donnie Hanberry

Village of Fenney