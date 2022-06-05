82.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Villager jailed after threatening cops with crowbar vows to represent self in criminal case

By Meta Minton
Carolyn Kalnitsky
Carolyn Kalnitsky

A Villager charged with threatening law enforcement officers with a crowbar has vowed to represent herself in a criminal case.

Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in August when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.

Ina recent letter to the judge in her case, Kalnisky announced she has fired her public defender and plans to represent herself. She is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. July 5.

“I know all my charges should be dropped and case dismissed,” she wrote in the letter.

Last year while she was behind bars, neighbors appeared before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors and detailed her strange behavior. Her home at in the Hialeah Villas was found to be in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and a “No Trespassing” sign she had posted. The home was brought into compliance.

