Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without windmill and water tower

To the Editor:
I absolutely think the windmill and water tower are of no significance to Brownwood and should only be replaced if paid for by the Developer. They are of no importance.
Barbara Connolly
Village of Amelia
