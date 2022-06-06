Driver suffers laceration on hand after crash in construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A driver suffered a laceration on her hand after a crash in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Karen Elizbeth Reno, 42, of Summerfield was driving a gray 2016 Ford Escape at 11:38 a.m. Thursday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Home Depot when another vehicle pulled out into the path of a gray 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by 72-year-old Geoffrey Hunter Stetson of Lady Lake, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Stetson made an evasive maneuver to try to avoid hitting the vehicle which had violated his right of way. Stetson’s vehicle was pushed into a construction barrier after it was rear-ended by Reno’s vehicle.

The front and side airbags were deployed in Reno’s vehicle and that’s when she suffered the injury to her hand. She was treated at the scene by Lake EMS. She also complained of back pain.

Both Reno’s vehicle and Stetson’s vehicle were towed from the scene.

The vehicle that caused the crash, but left the scene was described as a silver or gray passenger car.