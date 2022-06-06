87.9 F
The Villages
Monday, June 6, 2022
DUI suspect suffers medical emergency after crashing into tree on County Road 466

By Staff Report
Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers
Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers

A drunk driving suspect suffered a medical emergency after crashing into a tree on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 10:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 at County 227 when she crashed into a tree that was obstructing the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared she was impaired and she was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises. She performed poorly and was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center for a breath test. While she was at the jail, she lost consciousness and began to have a medical emergency. She was transported to Advent Health in Dade City where she was intubated. She was unconscious, the report noted. A blood sample was taken.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

