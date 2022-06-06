82.1 F
The Villages
Monday, June 6, 2022
PWAC wants more details before making decision on windmill and water tower

By Meta Minton

Members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee want more details before reaching a decision on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

The two ornamental structures were demolished and removed in May after rotting wood at their bases deemed them a safety hazard. The initial estimate for removal and replacement was $225,000.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management reported Monday morning to PWAC that the tops of the windmill and water tower were salvaged and that could lower the ultimate price for their replacement. He said the cost could be “significantly less,” but did not offer dollars and cents figures.

“I thought you were going to come back with various prices,” said Gerald Ferlisi, Community Development District 5’s PWAC representative.

Brown countered that, “You can’t do pricing until you go through Design first,” referencing The Villages Design Group headed by Tracy Morse.

PWAC member Peter Moeller, a CDD 6 supervisor, said he favors following the recommendations of The Villages Design Group and not the whims of public opinion.

“The Developer has an incredible design team. To think having the public get involved – ‘Oh we don’t want a water tower, we want a whatever’ – is a slippery slope,” Moeller said.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti of CDD 7 read aloud a letter that he and his fellow supervisors have sent to Mark Morse, asking for financial support in the replacement of the two structures at Brownwood.

He also presented an opinion from CDD 7’s independent counsel questioning PWAC ’s “maintenance” responsibilities and whether it covers replacing ornamental structure like the windmill and water tower. That led to a debate over the definition of maintenance.

“If we had a big sign that said ‘Welcome to The Villages’ and it got knocked down, would we have to replace it? I think we would under the terms of the agreement,” said PWAC member Don Brozick of CDD 11.

PWAC member Steve Brown of CDD 9 offered his take on it.

“I don’t think there’s any confusion of our mission. We have to maintain it the way Villagers bought into it,” Brown said.

However, PWAC Chairman Don Wiley said there has to be room for improvement.

“Maybe it went in one way 10 years ago, but that doesn’t mean it goes in just the same way. Maybe we make a better decision. We need to have some flexibility for change,” he said.

Ultimately, the board directed staff to bring back more information on the windmill and water tower.

