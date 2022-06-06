Residents should not foot bill for windmill and water tower

To the Editor:

We have discussed replacing the structures with friends and neighbors who, like us regularly visit the Brownwood town square for events and nightly entertainment.

We generally agree that we the residents do not want to “foot the bill” for the replacement of these structures.

We will continue to visit the town square without the replacement.

It is also clear that the Brownwood town square is doing fine without them.

So if the Developer wants to replace the structures, that’s fine, just do not have the residents pay the cost.

Chris Fitch

Village of Collier