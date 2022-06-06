80.1 F
The Villages
Monday, June 6, 2022
Roselyn Guelli-Micucci

By Staff Report
Roselyn Joy (Tumminelli) Guelli-Micucci of Lady Lake FL entered into eternal life on May 27, 2022.

Born in Rochester NY in 1939, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Vaccaro) Tumminelli. In addition to her parents, Roselyn is predeceased by her husband Frank Guelli, Sr. and sister Nancy (Tumminelli) Bowman.

Roselyn married Frank Guelli in 1957 and together they raised 4 children in Fonda NY. In 1986 they moved to Southington CT. In 2003 she married Tommaso Micucci and together they resided in Lady Lake FL.

Roselyn leaves behind her loving husband Tommasso Micucci; two sons, Frank Guelli Jr., Michael (Patricia) Guelli; two daughters, Rachelle (Steven) Blume and Joy (Christopher) Gerken; one stepson Thomas Micucci , 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

