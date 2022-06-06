Sumter County motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on Interstate 75

A Sumter County motorcyclist was killed after hitting a guardrail on Interstate 75.

The 43-year-old man from Webster was riding the motorcycle at 7:45 p.m. Sunday northbound on I-75 just north of State Road 50 in Hernando County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail in the median, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He had been traveling at “a high rate of speed,” the report said.

He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash. He had been wearing a helmet, the report noted.