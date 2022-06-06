Wildwood man arrested after alleged attack on mother of his four children

A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on the mother of his four children.

The woman, who has been in a romantic relationship for five years with 25-year-old Darius Cordell Dixon, was forced to flee their residence at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Woods mobile home park on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She and the four children were found by police down the road from their home.

She said Dixon, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds began arguing with her, slapped her, choked her and pinned her to a bed.

When officers took Dixon into custody, he was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained THC.

He was arrested on two counts of battery and a felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,100 bond.