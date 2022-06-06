80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after alleged attack on mother of his four children

By Staff Report
Darius Cordell Dixon
Darius Cordell Dixon

A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on the mother of his four children.

The woman, who has been in a romantic relationship for five years with 25-year-old Darius Cordell Dixon, was forced to flee their residence at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Woods mobile home park on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She and the four children were found by police down the road from their home.

She said Dixon, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds began arguing with her, slapped her, choked her and pinned her to a bed.

When officers took Dixon into custody, he was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained THC.

He was arrested on two counts of battery and a felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,100 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Can’t we keep politics out of it?

A Village of McClure resident pleads with fellow residents to keep politics out of some otherwise pleasant daily interactions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents are already paying higher amenity fees so family should replace windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that residents are already paying higher amenity fees and the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Ed McGinty should find a place where he can be happy

A resident of the Santo Domingo Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that Villager Ed McGinty should find a place where he can be happy.

The ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends the ban at the pool should stand for Ed McGinty.

No American needs an assault weapon

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that no American needs an assault rifle.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos