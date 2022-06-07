42-year-old man arrested after disturbance at home in The Villages

A 42-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance at a home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:23 p.m. Monday to a home in the Village of Dunedin and arrested Thomas Robert Ungeheuer on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

The victim had marks on his face as a result of the altercation, according to the arrest report.

Ungeheuer was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for the native New Yorker was set at $7,000.