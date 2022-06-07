91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
type here...

42-year-old man arrested after disturbance at home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Thomas Robert Ungeheuer
Thomas Robert Ungeheuer

A 42-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance at a home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:23 p.m. Monday to a home in the Village of Dunedin and arrested Thomas Robert Ungeheuer on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

The victim had marks on his face as a result of the altercation, according to the arrest report.

Ungeheuer was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for the native New Yorker was set at $7,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Just what is an assault weapon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident asks what exactly is considered an assault weapon.

Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident writes that Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without the windmill and water tower.

Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from Hadley pool

A Village of Duval resident believes Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from the Hadley Pool. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos