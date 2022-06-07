Dewey Edward Combs

Dewey Edward “Bob” Combs was born on September 21st, 1936 in Northfork, WV. He went home to be with Jesus on May 23rd, 2022. He drew his last breath at The Villages Regional Hospital in Lady Lake, FL.

Bob was a good husband to his wife Sharon Ann (Cook) Combs. This September would have been their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Tracy Edward Combs, his mother Ruth Mae (Wagner) Combs, his brother Allen Richard Combs Sr., his daughter Virginia Ann Combs, his granddaughter Tiffany, and grandson Phillip.

Bob leaves to mourn his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Ann Combs. is siblings: Edna Mae Fox (Phil), of Elkton, MD. James Cecil Combs (Gertrude), of Cecilton, MD. Mildred Ann Majewski (Ted), of Okeechobee, FL. Alma Jean Barnhart (Barney), of Greenville, TX. Betty Louise Puckett (Jimmy), of Atkins, VA. His children: Bryan David Rice (Tammy), of Oklahoma City, OK. Susan Arletta Brown (Roland), of Rising Sun, MD. James Douglas Combs (Pamela), of Ocala, FL. Debra Lynn Rice (Matt), of Dalton, GA. Charles Robert Combs, of North East, MD. Ray Edward Combs of Lady Lake, FL. Virginia Ruthanne Robinson (Ray), of Lady Lake, FL. Rebecca Marie Combs of Rising Sun, MD. Connie Lanora Good (James), of Lady Lake, FL. His grandchildren: Bryan, Joseph, Rene, Wayne, Kassie, Ila, Danielle, Macie, August, Cody, Isabella, Ryan, Madilyn, David, Crystal, Austin, Dustin, Thomas, John, Courtney, Christopher, & Wyatt.

Bob loved kids and was blessed to have 20 great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

He was always happy to have family visit him and gather around his chair for pictures. Bob was in the construction business for years and gladly taught his sons and anyone else that was willing to learn. His most recent days were spent scattering seeds for his birds and squirrels and singing along to Southern Gospel music.

Bob was much loved and will be greatly missed.