Fruitland Park man arrested after alleged altercation with mother of his child

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after an alleged altercation with the mother of his child.

Matthew John Curcuruto, 33, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of battery at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The woman said she and Curcuruto have been “stressed” and began arguing about “little things.” The New York native grabbed her by the arms and struck her in the face with a closed fist.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman’s right side of her face was swollen and red. She also had a red mark near her collarbone.

Curcuruto was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.