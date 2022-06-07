79 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Distracted driver forces landscaper’s truck onto curb, snarls traffic on Lake Sumter bridge

By Meta Minton

A distracted driver set off a mishap that snarled traffic Tuesday morning on the Lake Sumter Bridge.

A landscaper was driving a truck at about 10 a.m. southbound on Morse Boulevard when a woman in the next lane swerved into his lane of traffic. She kept driving and did not stop.

Landscapers truck jumps curb on Lake Sumter Landing bridge
A landscaper jumped the curb that separates the travel lanes from the golf cart lanes at Lake Sumter bridge after he swerved to avoid hitting a distracted driver who came into his lane.

The landscaper took evasive action and his wheel went over the concrete curb separating Morse Boulevard from the golf cart lane on the bridge.

Two tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the dual-wheel truck from the precarious predicament.

Emergency crews respond to an accident on Lake Sumter bridge involving a landscapers truck
Emergency crews and two tow trucks respond to an accident on Lake Sumter bridge involving a landscapers truck

Community Watch and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office directed southbound traffic away from the bridge.

Community Watch Sumter County Sheriffs Office redirect travelers from Lake Sumter bridge
Community Watch and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office redirected travelers from Lake Sumter bridge

The landscaper was not injured.

