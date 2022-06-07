Distracted driver forces landscaper’s truck onto curb, snarls traffic on Lake Sumter bridge

A distracted driver set off a mishap that snarled traffic Tuesday morning on the Lake Sumter Bridge.

A landscaper was driving a truck at about 10 a.m. southbound on Morse Boulevard when a woman in the next lane swerved into his lane of traffic. She kept driving and did not stop.

The landscaper took evasive action and his wheel went over the concrete curb separating Morse Boulevard from the golf cart lane on the bridge.

Two tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the dual-wheel truck from the precarious predicament.

Community Watch and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office directed southbound traffic away from the bridge.

The landscaper was not injured.