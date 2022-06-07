91.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For all the “allow the crosses” advocates: you then agree to the allowance of any of the 50+ emblems the U.S. government authorized for inclusion on public funerary memorials (including atheist and Wiccan as well as non-Christian icons) as well as defeated/disgraced emblems (confederate war symbols, neo-NAZI, hate/racism.)
I think not. Thus, don‘t make such inane suggestions. The cross-displays violate the signatured agreement you‘ve made willing as condition of your purchase into this diverse community.

B Howard Penix
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

