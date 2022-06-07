91.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
PepperTree Apartments father arrested after allegedly molesting own daughter

By Staff Report
A PepperTree Apartments father was arrested after allegedly molesting his own daughter.

Kevin Dunham, 48, who lives in the apartment complex in Wildwood, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving at child under the age of 12.

An investigation was launched last month after the 6-year-old girl’s mother took her to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood after the little girl cried out while her father was “tickling” her in his bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The little girl was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg. A medical examination was also conducted with evidence sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The medical staff advised there were indicators of sexual abuse being apparent with the victim,” the arrest report said.

The report noted that Dunham and the girl’s mother have separate bedrooms.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center

